Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH)

    The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    A terrifying new video captures the moment the deadly OceanGate submerged boat started its perilous plummet to the Titanic wreck. Even as rescuers continue their intense search for the missing 'Titan' submersible, the US Coast Guard have stated that the vessel is due to run out of oxygen on Thursday. The Titan ship, which was travelling to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada, lost contact with tour organisers on Sunday while it was about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

    Also read: Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH)

    In the recently released video, the ship can be seen slicing through the waves in the distance as a TikTok user poses for a "selfie" without knowing what would happen next. The footage was captured by 22-year-old videographer Abbi Jackson as she was aboard the Polar Prince vessel, which launched the Titan. The caption reads: "Watching a submarine go down to the Titanic"

    A spokeswoman for OceanGate has defended the company's track record, asserting that it conducts a "extremely safe operation" in spite of assertions made following the Titan's disappearance that the design of the ship endangered those on board. The integrity of the ship was questioned yesterday afternoon during a press conference in Canada.

    Also read: Missing Titanic submersible: Haunting animation shows it could be stuck twice as deep as Great Canyon (WATCH)

    OceanGate runs an incredibly safe business, according to Sean Leet, co-founder and chairman of Horizon Maritime Services, which owns the Polar Prince mothership. “Our full focus right now is getting that submersible located and getting those people brought back safely.”

    Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Hamish Harding, two of the Titan's passengers, are both members of the Explorers Club, a 100-year-old international group dedicated to scientific exploration. President of the club, Richard Garriott, thanked its members for their "support and hard work on the rescue operations for our friends aboard Titan".

    "We continue to come together for our friends, their families and the ideals of the Explorers Club, and the cause of safe scientific exploration of extreme environments," he wrote on social media. "There is good cause for hope, and we are making it more hopeful."

    Apart from Nargeolet and Harding, the others aboard the Titan submersible are OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

    Also read: Missing Titanic submersible: When OceanGate was warned of 'catastrophic' dangers with expedition

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH)

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden at US press conference White House calls it big deal gcw

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    Had a great conversation PM Modi thanks Joe Biden First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at White House gcw

    'Had a great conversation': PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him

    PM Modi US visit Biden administration may ease visa for skilled workers Indians to benefit report gcw

    US may ease visa for skilled workers as PM Modi visits, Indians to benefit: Report

    Sandalwood box to Lab grown green diamond Details of PM Modi gifts to Joe Biden US First Lady gcw

    Sandalwood box to Lab-grown green diamond: Details of PM Modi's gifts to Joe Biden, US First Lady

    Recent Stories

    Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements ADC

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements

    Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO opens with a bang; lists at Rs 141 per share

    Urban Enviro Waste Management IPO opens with a bang; lists at Rs 141 per share

    Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff hike essential services not be impacted gcw

    Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff hike, essential services not be impacted

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon