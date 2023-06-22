Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH)

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

A terrifying new video captures the moment the deadly OceanGate submerged boat started its perilous plummet to the Titanic wreck. Even as rescuers continue their intense search for the missing 'Titan' submersible, the US Coast Guard have stated that the vessel is due to run out of oxygen on Thursday. The Titan ship, which was travelling to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada, lost contact with tour organisers on Sunday while it was about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

In the recently released video, the ship can be seen slicing through the waves in the distance as a TikTok user poses for a "selfie" without knowing what would happen next. The footage was captured by 22-year-old videographer Abbi Jackson as she was aboard the Polar Prince vessel, which launched the Titan. The caption reads: "Watching a submarine go down to the Titanic"

A spokeswoman for OceanGate has defended the company's track record, asserting that it conducts a "extremely safe operation" in spite of assertions made following the Titan's disappearance that the design of the ship endangered those on board. The integrity of the ship was questioned yesterday afternoon during a press conference in Canada.

OceanGate runs an incredibly safe business, according to Sean Leet, co-founder and chairman of Horizon Maritime Services, which owns the Polar Prince mothership. “Our full focus right now is getting that submersible located and getting those people brought back safely.”

Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Hamish Harding, two of the Titan's passengers, are both members of the Explorers Club, a 100-year-old international group dedicated to scientific exploration. President of the club, Richard Garriott, thanked its members for their "support and hard work on the rescue operations for our friends aboard Titan".

"We continue to come together for our friends, their families and the ideals of the Explorers Club, and the cause of safe scientific exploration of extreme environments," he wrote on social media. "There is good cause for hope, and we are making it more hopeful."

Apart from Nargeolet and Harding, the others aboard the Titan submersible are OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

