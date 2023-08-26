Jailer Success Party: Rajinikanth cuts cake, celebrates big success with team as film crosses Rs 500 Cr at BO

Jailer also marked Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after two long years. The actor has again shown who rules the box office. Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his spiritual journey in the Himalayas to celebrate the success of Jailer with his crew.

After two years, Rajinikanth returned to the big screen with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, which broke box office records. Nothing can compete with this everlasting icon's fame, as seen by the film's worldwide box office collection of Rs 500 crores. While the pan-Indian movie has received a massive reaction, Rajinikanth and his colleagues gathered to celebrate its huge success and milestone.

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his spiritual trek in the Himalayas to celebrate the success of Jailer with his crew. Nelson, composer Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Krishnan, and other members of the directorial and production divisions attended the celebration. The superstar cuts the cake with his colleagues amid shouts and smiles.

About Rajinikanth's spiritual trip

Upon returning to Chennai from the Himalayas, Rajinikanth conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to Jailer's box office triumph. A day before the release, the actor travelled to the Himalayas to seek blessings at Kedarnath, then to Ranchi to visit the Rajarappa temple, where he met Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. The actor sparked uproar by caressing Yogi's feet, but he later clarified that it is his custom to seek blessings from Yogis and Sanyasis.



About Jailer

Meanwhile, despite the failure of his last film, Beast, director Nelson Dilipkumar has made a huge comeback with Jailer. The filmmaker has received appreciation for his work on Jailer, Rajinikanth's on-screen presence, and cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Another notable aspect of the film is Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack. In addition, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naga Babu, and Kishore.

The Rajinikanth-starrer has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. The film has now surpassed Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film.