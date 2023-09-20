Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer: Rajinikanth reviews his own latest film says, 'it was average but it was..'

    Jailer review by Rajinikanth: The cast and crew recently celebrated the film's success. Rajinikanth put out his thoughts on the film, where the film was 'average' according to him. The movie minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Rajinikanth, whose newest action drama film Jailer shattered multiple box office records, recently praised the film at a success celebration. The film also won the legendary actor the distinction of most paid actor in Indian cinema, as the film's producers cheerfully divided the film's profit share of Rs 100 crore with him.

    Recently, the cast and crew of Jailer celebrated the film's success, and according to Galatta.com, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts on the picture, which he described as "average."

    Rajinikanth reviews Jailer:

    As per the portal Galatta.com, Rajinikanth said, ''I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb.''

    About the film Jailer
    The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, and Yogi Babu in key parts. Despite being released barely a day before Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's 169th film was a great box office triumph. It received positive feedback not just from the crowd but also from film reviewers.

    Despite a strong box office performance, the picture was available on Amazon Prime Video within a month of its theatrical debut.

