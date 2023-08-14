Jailer box office Day 3 collection: Rajinikanth's actioner-thriller film mints Rs 250 crores; Know details

Rajinikanth's actioner-masala entertainer film titled Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and others in intriguing roles, is rocking the box office as the film has clocked almost Rs 250 crores and the movie is unstoppable at the domestic and global box office.

Rajinikanth again reminded everyone that he is one of the biggest superstars this generation has seen. The actor headlined Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial actioner-thriller film Jailer with a phenomenal and multi-layered performance but also owned the box office. According to reports, Jailer has registered a spot in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days with its worldwide collection. Rajinikanth's actioner-masala entertainer film titled Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and others in intriguing roles, is rocking the box office as the film has clocked almost Rs 250 crores and the movie is unstoppable at the domestic and global box office.

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates reveal Jailer has done Rs 33.25 crore net on Day 3 in India. It has raised the box office collection of Jailer in India to an estimated Rs 141.1 crores. The report mentioned that the film clocked in Rs 250 crore worldwide. The official breakdown is not yet officially revealed.

Meanwhile, trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that the film performed well in the US. "#Jailer has so far done $830K in USA on Saturday," he tweeted, thus taking the Jailer US box office collection to $3.17 million.

Jailer has broken several records with its release. On day 1, the Rajinikanth film registered the ‘Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023’, ‘Biggest Indian Premiere of 2023 in USA’ and ‘Biggest Tamil Opener of Overseas in 2023,’ among other records.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar Rajinikanth on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He came back after Annaathe on screens. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and irresistible dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

