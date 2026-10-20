Sanju Samson's admiration for Rajinikanth is no secret, but the Indian cricketer has taken his adoration to new heights. Samson gathered his family, friends, and teammates to see Jailer 2, the superstar's new film.

Sanju Samson expressed his enthusiasm for Rajinikanth by hiring a full movie theatre to watch Jailer 2 with his family, friends, and teammates. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman said that cricket duties pushed his plans back by a day. He also invited team personnel and support staff who understand Tamil to a special screening ahead of India's T20I series against New Zealand.

Samson expressed his delight, saying he had to wait an extra day to see the film because of his cricket commitments. The wicketkeeper-batsman said he always looks forward to Rajinikanth's films and tries to see as many as possible.

"I enjoy seeing Rajini sir's films and eagerly await his next release. So I'm actually one day late. I try to see as many of his films as possible. "We had an event in Delhi yesterday, so I couldn't watch it," Samson explained.

"But today, happily, I was able to reserve the entire theatre. I've invited my pals, and my wife is also here. "I'm very excited to see Rajini sir on the big screen," he said.

Samson Invites Indian Team Members to Special Screening.

Samson also said many members of the Indian team and support staff will accompany him to the screening. The offer was made to individuals who understood Tamil, allowing them to see the film together. "Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming," he said.

Samson's hectic schedule had forced him to postpone his intentions to see the movie. The Indian team attended a ceremony in Delhi, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning gold at the Asian Games. The squad subsequently proceeded to Bengaluru for the fifth T20I against the West Indies; however, the game was rained out.

Samson is ready to return to cricket after enjoying his movie trip. India will begin their T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 22. Samson will have another opportunity to contribute in the shortest possible time frame via the series.