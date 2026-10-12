Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is generating strong buzz in Kerala ahead of its October 15 release. Find out who acquired the Kerala distribution rights and how the film performed in advance ticket sales.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is getting a massive response for advance bookings. Fans bought tickets worth nearly 4 crore rupees on the first day of presales in Kerala.

New Record in Advance Booking

Theater owners are planning marathon shows in major centers on release day. Ragam theater in Thrissur already scheduled 24-hour marathon shows for the first day. Fans booked over 40,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow during the initial hours. District by Zomato app also created a new record. Users bought over 12,000 tickets per hour on the platform. This is the first time a movie crossed the 12,000 ticket mark in one hour on the District app.

Fans grabbed over 1 lakh tickets in just the first hour through BookMyShow, District by Zomato, TicketNew, and offline counters. Kalanithi Maran produced the movie under the Sun Pictures banner. Sree Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies is distributing the film in Kerala. The movie will get a global release on October 15. The film will hit around 800 screens in Kerala, making it a record release.

The movie is still trending on BookMyShow. It also secured the 'Most Hyped' badge on the District by Zomato app. The film is seeing excellent bookings across the state. Many theaters already sold out all first-day shows. Theater owners are now adding extra shows to meet the demand. Dream Big Films is handling the distribution partnership in Kerala.

Fans are showing huge booking excitement in major Kerala cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kottayam. The heavy rush to watch the movie on the first day is clearly visible in the ticket sales. Theater owners are adding more screenings across various centers in the state due to the rising demand.

The Mohanlal factor is also driving the Jailer 2 bookings in a big way. The Malayalam superstar won hearts with his cameo in the first part. He is returning in the second part, and this has increased the expectations of the Kerala audience. Fans are heavily discussing Mohanlal's mass look from the trailer. The chance to watch Rajinikanth and Mohanlal together on the big screen is boosting the ticket sales.

Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian after the blockbuster success of Jailer. Shiva Rajkumar is also making a comeback in this sequel. The star cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakim Shajahan. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score. Nelson Dilipkumar directed the movie with his signature mass presentation.

When Will It Release?

Jailer 2 will release globally on October 15. The first shows in Kerala will start early morning at 6 AM. Fans and theater owners expect the bookings to get even stronger as the release day comes closer. Fans expect Jailer 2 to become a massive celebration on the first day itself, especially with marathon shows and extra screenings in major Kerala centers.

Crew and Cast

Nelson Dilipkumar handled the writing and direction. Kalanithi Maran is the producer. Sun Pictures is the banner. Vijay Kartik Kannan did the cinematography. R. Nirmal handled the editing. Anirudh Ravichander provided the music. Dr. K. Kiran worked as the production designer. Chethan D'Souza choreographed the action. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez designed the costumes. Suren G. did the sound mix. Suren G. and S. Alagiakoothan handled the sound design. Andreas Brueckel worked as the colorist. Annapurna Studios provided the DI Lab. Santhosh Raju is the VFX producer. Pattanam Rasheed and C. Harinath did the makeup. V. Sithirasu captured the stills. Kabilan Chelliah did the publicity design. D. Ramesh Kuchirayar and R. S. Suresh Maniyan worked as production controllers. Sunil Reddy is the executive producer. Sabari is the PRO.