Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday by announcing his new film, Sandiyar. Directed by SU Arun Kumar with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the project features a gritty first-look poster, marking a highly anticipated return for the veteran actor.

Kamal Haasan Reveals New Project

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced his upcoming film 'Sandiyar' on the occasion of his birthday, unveiling the film's title and first-look poster. The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with the poster offering a glimpse into the gritty tone of the upcoming project.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sandiyar will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media. The first-look poster establishes a gritty visual tone for the film, making the birthday announcement a notable reveal for fans.

Fan Reactions and Film Details

Fans chimed in the comments section and celebrated the news of the actor's comeback to the silver screen in a rugged avatar. "God is back," a fan wrote. Another wrote, "After 22 yearssssssssssss" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

The unveiling has also drawn attention across social media, where fans have been celebrating the actor's milestone birthday. Further details about the film, including its cast, release date and storyline, have not been provided in the announcement. (ANI)

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