Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer first look poster OUT

    The first look poster of Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambia starrer Jai Ganesh was released by the makers of the movie on Thursday. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar.

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer first look poster OUT rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Jai Ganesh. The makers of the movie have released the first-look poster of the movie on social media. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. The actor shared a post stating, " Drive. Thrive. Survive.
    Presenting the first look of #JaiGanesh!"

     

    The role of Unni Mukundan is yet to be announced by the makers. Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is taking place in and around Ernakulam. Chandu Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film.

    Also read: November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out

    Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead and actress Jomol plays the role in the movie. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond.

    Meanwhile, the actor Unni Mukundan released the title poster of his next film 'November 9'. The makers of the movie announced the first motion poster on their social media platforms.

    The movie is directed by Pradeep M Nair and produced by Sharif Mohammad and Abdul Khaddaf under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. The video begins by showing things related to the Kerala government, the Supreme Court, an Indian map, and an unborn child. Then, it concludes with visuals of the Babri Masjid. More information about the film has not been released. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs cheer for India as they reach finals RKK

    World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs cheer for India as they reach finals

    Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to become parents again? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to become parents again? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film gets impact by World Cup match; hits Rs 162 crore in 4 days RBA

    Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina's film gets impact by World Cup match; hits Rs 162 crore in 4 days

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for

    Masaba Gupta criticizes Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark on Neena Gupta, Viv Richards on National TV RKK

    Masaba Gupta criticizes Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark on Neena Gupta, Viv Richards on National TV

    Recent Stories

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra vkp

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias anr

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5 AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5

    World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs cheer for India as they reach finals RKK

    World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs cheer for India as they reach finals

    Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to become parents again? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to become parents again? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon