    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    Mahesh Bhatt reveals surprising revelations about late great Jagjit Singh and discloses how he had to pay a bribe to an official to obtain his son's lifeless bones.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Jagjit Singh, a ghazal icon, was born on February 8, 1941, as Jagmohan Singh in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Singh was a renowned singer, pianist, and composer known for his velvety voice that had a long-lasting impact and influence on Indian music. On his 83rd birthday Anniversary, we have one throwback story on the icon.

    Mahesh Bhatt, a Bollywood filmmaker, has revealed stunning revelations about the iconic musician Jagjit Singh's life following the terrible death of his son in an automobile accident in 1990. Bhatt said that the Ghazal maestro had to bribe a subordinate cop to get his son's lifeless remains. 

    According to the filmmaker, "When the son of Jagjit Singh passed away in a tragic accident, he told me that he had to pay a bribe to junior officers to get his son's body, and that's when he understood the importance of Saaransh." Mahesh Bhatt also said that various episodes in Jagjit Singh's life provided as inspiration for the film Saaransh, directed by Bhatt.

    Jagjit Singh was further heartbroken after his daughter died in 2009. Following the loss of their kid, Singh's wife Chitra, who was also a singer, abandoned her musical career totally. 

    Despite the profound personal losses, Jagjit Singh, renowned for his soulful voice, has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema with timeless classics like 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho', 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh', 'Tumko Dekha Toh', 'Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum,' and many others.

    Mahesh Bhatt's timeless masterpiece Saaransh just marked its 40th year of release. The film, which stars Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, and Soni Razdan, among others, portrays the moving story of an old couple living in Mumbai dealing with the tremendous sadness of losing their only son.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
