    Jawan actress Nayanthara attends Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi bash with husband Vignesh Shivan; twins in white

    Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, marking her Bollywood success. They wore matching white outfits and celebrated Vignesh's birthday with a bash in Chennai, attended by industry luminaries

    Jawan actress Nayanthara attends Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi bash with husband Vignesh Shivan; twins in white
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Nayanthara, who is currently reveling in the success of her recent film "Jawan," made a star-studded appearance at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Ambani family in Mumbai. Joining her for the festive occasion was her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and the couple made quite an entrance, hand in hand, exuding elegance in matching white ensembles at the Ambani residence, Antilia.

    This marked Nayanthara's inaugural attendance at the prestigious Ambani event, a significant milestone for the accomplished actress who recently marked her grand debut in Bollywood as Narmada in the blockbuster hit starring Shah Rukh Khan.

    For the occasion, Nayanthara chose a simple yet exquisite ethnic outfit, adorning herself in an off-white salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta. Her choice of jewelry was minimalistic, and she completed her look with transparent heels. The Lady Superstar opted for subtle makeup and styled her hair in a chic ponytail. Vignesh Shivan, her dashing husband, perfectly complemented her in a white ethnic kurta set. Together, they twinned in white, radiating stunning chemistry at the Ganesh puja.

    As the paparazzi eagerly called out her name and "Jawan," Nayanthara graciously posed for photographs. Notably, "Jawan" director Atlee was also among the attendees, accompanied by his lovely wife, Priya.

    Jawan actress Nayanthara attends Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi bash with husband Vignesh Shivan; twins in white ATG

    In another heartwarming gesture, Nayanthara celebrated her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday with great enthusiasm. On the special day, the actress, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared three romantic pictures of their cherished moments together on their balcony. She expressed her gratitude and love in a heartfelt note, saying, "There's so much that I wanna write about you on this special day, but if I start, then I don't think I can stop at JUST a few things!! I am so grateful to you for the Love."

    Furthermore, Nayanthara hosted a birthday bash in Chennai for Vignesh Shivan, which was attended by renowned directors like Shankar and Lokesh Kanagraj, among others. Pictures and videos from the celebration have since gone viral, capturing the joyful moments shared among the guests.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
