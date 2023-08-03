Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

A few days ago, Nora Fatehi gave a deposition in the defamation case she had brought against Jacqueline Fernandez before the Patiala Court in Delhi. Nora Fatehi testified before the court under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that he had been wrongly accused of the charges and had been used as a scapegoat in the case. Jacqueline kept mute, but now her attorney has spoken. Let's examine it more closely. “We have not received any official communication from Honourable Courts so we cannot confirm any such developments. It is a matter of admitted fact that Jacqueline has never ever made any statement against anyone for that matter before any electronic , print or social media. Jacqueline has always maintained a dignified and graceful silence about the case as the matter is sub-judice and pending before Honourable Courts for adjudication. However, that does not mean that she can be dragged into certain unwarranted legal proceedings for no fault of hers. Whenever legal Arguments are advanced or written notes filed before Judicial Forums for the purpose of adjudication. Such arguments cannot be discussed like this before the public domain. That itself is an act of civil and criminal Contempt of the respective legal proceedings. The Judicial proceedings have certain sanctity which has to be respected."News18 reported.

However, if Jacqueline is forced into an unjustified lawsuit or coerced into a phoney lawsuit against her will, the statement continued, "She shall approach the Honourable Delhi High Court for her rightful legal remedy to protect and safeguard her Fundamental Right as Guaranteed by the Constitution of India. If court records are leaked and used to start legal actions in which some people are not even parties, separate legal action for contempt of court may be taken. Please take note that my client reserves the right to file a malicious prosecution lawsuit in criminal court against those accountable for the heinous and malicious act.

For the uninitiated, the skilled dancer sued the Cirkus actress for defamation in December of last year. In the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering investigation, both Bollywood actresses are potential witnesses. The ED detained Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul in connection with an alleged extortion ring operating out of Delhi's Tihar Jail in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

