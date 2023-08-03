Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma’s face looks weird and scary claims fans, netizens; See photos

    Reddit users noticed that Anushka Sharma's face appeared strangely deflated in an old photo of her with husband Virat Kohli.
     

    First Published Aug 3, 2023

    Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, is one of the most marketable stars in the Hindi cinema industry. She made her acting debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan, and since then, she has established a reputation for giving diverse performances and being a reliable producer. While she frequently makes her fans drool over her stylish choices, she also frequently becomes the target of trolls for undergoing surgery. Now, a picture of her and her husband Virat Kohli has reappeared online, and internet users have stated it shows her face in an oddly deflated manner. A screenshot of Anushka's post was shared on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit by a user. "Anushka's face looks very weird in this particular picture," they wrote in the post's caption. Is this the result of extensive editing or has she had facial surgery? Anushka may be seen in the picture looking over her husband's shoulder and glaring at the camera. As soon as the image reappeared online, internet users commented on how strange and unsettling she appeared in the post's comment area.

    Someone else commented, "Heavy editing, her ears look weird." A different commenter said, "She's giving me creepy Pari vibes here." A different commenter said, "She started doing botox many years ago, before Bombay velvet, and she hasn't looked the same since." One person commented, "I wish these females would stop making so many cosmetic changes. However, even on this sub, I see such minute analyses of their appearances, so I guess I get it. It was stated by another that "her old jawline looked flattering for her face shape." Anushka Sharma has Chakda Xpress in the works, following her appearance in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the next sports movie, she will be seen portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Prosit Roy is the director of the film, which will be available on Netflix. 

