    Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain; will actress be able to travel abroad?

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez,  suffered a heart stroke and is currently hospitalised in Bahrain. Jacqueline is presently in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, has been hospitalised after she suffered a heart stroke. According to reports, Jacqueline is presently in Mumbai because of her professional commitments. Jacqueline's mother Kim was rushed to a hospital in Bahrain and is currently under medical supervision. More details about her health are awaited. The 'Kick' actress' family lives in Bahrain and Jacqueline, lives in Mumbai in a posh apartment with her cats.

    Jacqueline has been grabbing headlines for many weeks, as her name got involved in conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case. And now, at the starting of the year 2022, she has received the news about her mother's health. Meanwhile, Jacqueline was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case on Sukesh. According to reports, Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to the actress that the investigating agency has seized.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    The actress had earlier informed the investigating agency that received gifts such as designer bags from Gucci, Hermes and Chanel. She also said that she got Gucci gym outfits and Louis Vuitton shoes. Jacqueline has allegedly received a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh. She also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car that Sukesh had gifter her.

    Last month, Jacqueline was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities from leaving the country. The airport authorities acted upon on a lookout circular issued by the ED. Hence, she missed  Salman Khan's Dabangg tour on December 10 happened in UAE.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too?

    On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She has an amazing big-budget film line-up, including Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

