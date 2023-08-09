Jackie Shroff finally reacts to VIRAL 'Anda Kadi Patta' recipe; Here's what he said

Jackie Shroff reacts to his recipe of Anda Kadi Patta, which shook the internet ablaze. The actor, in a recent interview, has finally opened up on his reaction to people loving his VIRAL Anda Kadi Patta recipe. He has spoken about how he felt and that he does not eat but makes it for his friends.

A few months back, Jackie Shroff took the internet by storm when the actor shared a simple egg recipe – Anda Kadi Patta. Within a now VIRAL video shared by actor Sikandar Kher, the veteran actor is sharing a recipe for an egg delicacy which became an instant hit. Fans loved his entertaining cooking instructions in his signature bhidu style – occasionally letting out expletives and covering them up with a hearty laugh later. Jackie Shroff in his recent interview opened up on the viral recipe and also said how he is vegetarian and does not eat eggs but makes it for all his friends.

ALSO READ: Siddique's mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral at 6pm; know details

As soon as the video got shared, likes and comments poured in from all corners. While one user wrote, Kadkadkahkakahdakagd kia nahi na broooo wahi mistake ho gaya na bhidu, another one added, "Bhai main side wali video na bhi dekhu tab bhi pura imagination create kr diya. Luv u dada." Another user commented, "That Maushichi felt nostalgic. Jaggu Dada, please create your own YouTube cooking channel. Enjoyed it," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Gordon Ramsay vs jaggu dadda will be epic."

Many even tried to recreate the dish and the results were pretty hilarious. Many whipped up their version of the recipe with the voiceover from the actor and shared it on Instagram.

A leading entertainment portal spoke exclusively to Jackie Shroff about his gastronomical adventures. Talking about Anda Kadi Patta dish, he said, “I am a bloody good cook (laughs). Sikandar and I were chatting. And he just wanted a recipe. I spoke of this dish made from eggs and curry leaves – and he shared it on social media. We never intended to do anything about it. I am happy that it has become iconic (laughs). I do not eat eggs because I am a vegetarian. But I do cook for my friends."

Talking about his fans trying the recipe, the actor quipped, "I hope no one suffered from food poisoning after making it (laughs). It is so nice to see so many people sharing their love. I am just blessed to have all of them in my life."

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu turns 48, receives heartfelt message from wife Namrata Sirodkar