Siddique's mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral at 6pm; know details

The director was honoured by a number of members of the cinema community, including Lal, Fazil, Fahad Faasil, Jayaram, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Major Ravi, Vineeth, and Sibi Malayil. The body will be delivered to his Pallikkara, Kakkanad, home after 12 o'clock. The funeral service will start at Central Juma Masjid in Ernakulam at around six o'clock.Actors including Bhavana, Sai Kumar, Mohanlal, Harisree Ashokan, and Mammootty expressed their sorrow over Siddique's passing.Together with his friend Lal, who is also an actor and has been in leading roles in a number of successful films, including "Thenkasipattanam," "Thommanum Makkalum," and "Salt and Pepper," Siddique has produced a number of blockbusters. The duo is known in the industry as "Siddique-Lal."

Movies by Siddique-Lal, including "Ramji Rao Speaking," "In Harihar Nagar," "Vietnam Colony," and "Kabooliwala," were huge successes. In addition, Siddique has directed popular films including "Hitler," "Friends," "Chronic Bachelor," and "Bodyguard," among others. He also directed the Hindi version of his successful film "Bodyguard," which featured Salman Khan. It was known as "Kavalan" in Tamil and starred Vijay. It did well at the box office. Taking to Facebook, Mammootty condoled his death. He said (translated): "Continuous departures of very dear ones... while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes.... For own Siddique Homage."

Mohanlal took to social media and wrote: (translated) "I can't believe the demise of my dear Siddique. Expressing stories through natural humor and common man's life problems, Siddique, who became a favorite among Malayalees all over the world, cannot express the sadness of his untimely departure. Due to the variety of topics and attraction of direction, millions of viewers were waiting for Siddique's every movie. Siddique has made us laugh a lot, brought tears to our eyes, reminded us not to lose hope, and set us a role model through his own life to reach the top. Siddique lived as an ordinary man, leaving luxury, being gentle in words and behavior, without showing hostility to anyone. I was lucky to act in Big Brother, the first film he acted as an assistant director from Kannumnattu to the final film Big Brother. Siddique was literally a big brother to me in cinema and in life. Condolences with pain."

