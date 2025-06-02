Jackie Chan returns as Han in Karate Kid: Legends, mentoring Li Fong in a journey of martial arts, growth, and self-discovery alongside Daniel LaRusso, with intense action training.

Actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan returns as Han in 'Karate Kid: Legends', the latest instalment in the film franchise.

As per the press note by the team of Karate Kid, the film follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher, Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

"I feel like this film understands a definite and fundamental difference between Hong Kong martial arts, which is all about the choreography and the moves, and American martial arts, where it's all about basically punching," said director Jonathan Entwistle, reported Variety.

Chan, who first joined the franchise in the 2010 "Karate Kid" starring Jaden Smith, shared that he didn't need any training for this new entry. The 71-year-old added, "I don't need to anymore. I've been training every day for 64 years. I've been fighting, fighting, fighting."

Chan has been acting since the 1960s and is a legend of fight choreography. He performs all of his stunts in "Karate Kid: Legends." However, he has slowed down with age. Chan shared, "I'm not liked I used to be when I was 20, and could do a triple kick in the sky. Now, I do one kick." But, it's still all him.

Chan shared the valuable advice he has given to Wang. "I said, 'Ben, we do have a double for you, but you should do your own thing. The audience respects you more. When you use a double, you become lazy.'"

In contrast, the 25-year-old Wang had a stricter training program. "I got a systematic ass-kicking," Wang said, reported Variety.

While much of Li's journey is about building confidence in his moves, Wang shared that he spent a month and half before shooting even began working with the stunt team. "We kept going. It was five days of formal training, from morning to night, and then, I trained by myself on the weekend," as per the outlet.

Wang says the team had 90 days to get him to the point when he could "look okay doing a fight scene with Jackie Chan." Wang shared, "When Jackie showed up, he was nothing but helpful."

What does Chan think of Wang? Chan shared, "He's like my young Jackie Chan," reported Variety.