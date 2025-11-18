Sunny Deol fans have reason to rejoice as the director for his upcoming film 'Jaat 2' has been finalized. The 2025 hit 'Jaat' will now expand into a full-fledged franchise, say reports.

Sunny Deol is currently focused on his father Dharmendra’s health, who is being treated at home. There’s good news for Sunny Deol’s fans: Dharmendra’s condition is steadily improving, and work has reportedly begun on Sunny’s next film, ‘Jaat 2’. Sources claim that production houses People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers have signed veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi for the project.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Rajkumar Santoshi for ‘Jaat 2’?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the producers are planning to turn 'Jaat' into a full-fledged franchise and have finalized Rajkumar Santoshi as director. Sources say the makers want to elevate the film in scale and storytelling. Santoshi has previously delivered hits like 'Ghayal', 'Damini', and 'Ghatak' with Sunny Deol, making him the ideal choice for ‘Jaat 2’.

Rajkumar Santoshi's Fee for ‘Jaat 2’

Reports claim that Rajkumar Santoshi is being paid Rs 15 crore to direct ‘Jaat 2’, a sum larger than he has ever received for any previous film.

Why Was the Director Changed?

The first part of ‘Jaat’ was directed by South filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Sources say Gopichand is unable to commit to ‘Jaat 2’ due to other projects, prompting the makers to bring in Rajkumar Santoshi.

How Did 'Jaat' Perform at the Box Office?

Released on April 10, 2025, ‘Jaat’ starred Sunny Deol, with Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh as the villains, and featured actors like Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ayesha Khan, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film earned a net of Rs 90.34 crore in India, with a worldwide gross of Rs 120.60 crore. Despite its global earnings, it failed to recover its Indian budget of roughly Rs 100 crore and was declared a flop. However, it remains Sunny Deol’s third-highest-grossing film worldwide after ‘Gadar 2’ (Rs 685.19 crore) and ‘Gadar’ (Rs 133.12 crore).