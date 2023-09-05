Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma's film to release on Netflix soon; read details

"Jaane Jaan" trailer reveals Kareena Kapoor as Maya, a mysterious woman attracting the attention of her neighbor and a Mumbai cop. Secrets, attraction, and calculated moves blur lines of innocence and guilt in this Sujoy Ghosh-directed OTT debut based on a Japanese novel--by Amrita Ghosh

Welcome to the enigmatic world of Maya D'Souza, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor, whose life takes a mysterious turn after a knock on her door from her neighbor Naren, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Set in the picturesque town of Kalimpong, the trailer of "Jaane Jaan" unveils the intriguing story of Maya, a woman with a concealed past. When her concerned neighbor inquires about her well-being, she responds with a superficial "yes," although it's clear that everything is far from fine. She attributes her unease to merely killing a cockroach, deliberately avoiding divulging her true troubles, which the trailer offers only fleeting glimpses of.

As it turns out, Maya is not the only one interested in her. Enter Mumbai Police officer Karan Anand, portrayed by Vijay Varma, who harbors suspicions about her and warns Naren about her true intentions, claiming that "her every move is calculated."

The curious case of Maya D'Souza takes an unexpected twist when both men in her vicinity find themselves drawn to her. The trailer showcases various scenes of Maya dancing and singing with the police officer, and she hints at her affection for her neighbor, though her true feelings remain enigmatic. "Everyone likes you a lot. Me too," she confesses to him. In simple terms, as stated by the makers in the trailer's YouTube description, "Every move will have to be calculated if the lines between innocence and guilt need to be blurred."

Sharing the trailer on her social media, the film's lead actor Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's almost time... 21st September. See you, Jaane Jaan. #JaaneJaanOnNetflix."

Previously, Kareena Kapoor had tantalizingly teased about the project, stating, "It's a secret I can't wait to reveal."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, "Jaane Jaan" is an adaptation of "The Devotion of Suspect X," the bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. This project marks Kareena Kapoor's debut in the world of OTT platforms.

