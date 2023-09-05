Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tovino Thomas suffers leg injury during film shooting

    Actor Tovino Thomas suffered a leg injury during the shooting of Nadikar Thilakam. The film is directed by Lal Jr and produced by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed.

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Actor Tovino Thomas suffered minor injuries during the shoot of 'Nadikar Thilakam'. The incident took place on the set of the film in Perumbavoor. He immediately sought treatment at a private hospital in Aluva. Doctors advised him to rest for two weeks as the wound required stitches.

      
    The film is directed by Lal Jr.  This is the first time the Minnal Murali actor has collaborated with Lal Jr.  After Tovino's injury, the shooting of the film was put on hold. The hospital authorities said that the injury was not serious.


    Tovino's 'Nadikar Thilakam' is produced by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal under the banner of Godspeed. Maitri Movie Makers is also producing the Tovino film. The screenplay is done by Suveen S. Somasekhara Ratheesh Raj is the editor of the film. ​'


    Tovino Thomas is playing the role of 'Superstar David Patikal'. The plot of "Nadikar Thilakam" is about David Patikal's attempts to get through some of the difficulties in his life.


    Cinematography is handled by Albi. Bhavana is playing the female lead in the new film, and the cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Sreejith Ravi, Sanju Sivaram, Arjun, Veena Nandakumar, Nandakumar, Khalid Rahman, Pramod Veliyanad, Ivala Babu, Bijukuttan, Arun Kurien, Shawn Xavier, Rajith (of Bigg Boss fame), screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Mala Parvathy, Devika Gopal Nair, Aaradhya, Akhil Kannapan, and Khayas Muhammad.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
