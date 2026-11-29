Turkish filmmaker Faysal Soysal's IFFI award dedication to Gaza children faced sharp criticism from Israel's Consul General, Yaniv Revach, who labeled the speech political grandstanding that ignored the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): Turkish filmmaker Faysal Soysal dedicated his ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal for his film 'Rahma' to the Palestinians and children in Gaza during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Goa 2026 on Saturday. Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India Yaniv Revach has condemned the speech of the Turkish filmmaker, accusing the makers of using the film festival platform "for selective outrage and political grandstanding." While accepting the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal for the drama film 'Rahma' on behalf of director Faysal Soysal, cinematographer Emre Pekçakır delivered a message from the director and dedicated the award to “the rebirth of the humanity lost in Palestine”, especially for the children of Gaza. The acceptance speech by Soysal also called for leaders to follow ideals of Mahatma Gandhi to uphold justice, freedom and universal peace in the time of war crimes. Responding to the remarks, the Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, Yaniv Revach, said he was “deeply anguished” by the Turkish filmmakers' speech at IFFI, describing it as an attempt to “hi-jack” the Indian award ceremony. "I am deeply anguished by the attempt to hijack the award ceremony of the Indian International Film Festival in Goa by the makers of the Turkish film Rahma," wrote Yaniv Revach. He added, "By invoking civilian deaths and destruction in Gaza without even acknowledging the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023 in which around 1,200 innocent Israelis were killed, approximately 250 people were abducted, babies were burnt alive, and women were subjected to sexual violence. The filmmakers have sought to turn a prestigious cinematic platform into a stage for political activism rather than demonstrate genuine and consistent humanitarian concern. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and we respect the right to dissent and criticise." He continued, "The remarks appear to have been made with the cynical intention of creating discord and undermining India-Israel relations. Let me remind the makers of Rahma that India and Israel are both victims of terrorism, while Turkey maintains brotherly relations with a country that has been considered as a fountainhead of terrorism. Such a cheap publicity stunt will not weaken India-Israel relations." Yaniv Revach highlighted that cinema should promote "artistic expression and human understanding" rather than serve as a platform for selecting "outrage" and political narratives. "On the contrary, it will only strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. I urge the sane and responsible voices in the Indian film fraternity to speak up against the politicisation of this prestigious international cultural event. Cinema should be a medium of artistic expression and human understanding, not a platform for selective outrage and political grandstanding," said Yaniv Revach. I am deeply anguished by the attempt to hi-jack the award ceremony of the Indian International Film Festival in Goa by the makers of the Turkish film Rahma. By invoking civilian deaths and destruction in Gaza without even acknowledging the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023 in which around 1,200 innocent Israelis were killed, approximately 250 people were abducted, babies were burnt alive and women were subjected to sexual violence…the filmmakers have sought to turn a prestigious cinematic platform into a stage for political activism rather than demonstrate genuine and consistent humanitarian concern. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and we respect the right to dissent and criticise. However, it is deeply hypocritical for representatives of film Rahma who come from Turkey, a country that committed the Armenian genocide but continues to refuse to acknowledge it, and where political opponents face imprisonment and freedom of expression is severely restricted to lecture others on humanitarian values and freedom. The remarks appear to have been made with the cynical intention of creating discord and undermining India-Israel relations. Let me remind the makers of Rahma that India and Israel are both victims of terrorism, while Turkey maintains brotherly relations with a country that has been considered as a fountainhead of terrorism. Such a cheap publicity stunt will not weaken India-Israel relations. On the contrary, it will only strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. I urge the sane and responsible voices in the Indian film fraternity to speak up against the politicisation of this prestigious international cultural event. Cinema should be a medium of artistic expression and human understanding, not a platform for selective outrage and political grandstanding. — Yaniv Revach (@yanivrev) November 28, 2026 With respect to the issue regarding Israel-Palestine, India has always called for a negotiated two-State solution, supporting the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living alongside Israel in peace and security. India was among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988. India has consistently maintained that continued settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory, which the UN General Assembly has repeatedly affirmed to be illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace, undermines the viability of a two-State solution. India has also emphasised that humanitarian assistance is vital to sustaining life and must remain outside politics and conflict, calling for sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. Meanwhile, coming to the film, Rahman is a family drama which follows the story of Meryem, an archaeologist in Şanlıurfa, Turkey, who struggles with infertility. After unsuccessful IVF treatments, she plans to pursue surrogacy in Georgia until her life changes when she meets and bonds with Rahma, a nine-year-old Syrian orphan. It is written and directed by Faysal Soysal and stars Deniz Işın and Uğur Aslan in lead roles. (ANI)