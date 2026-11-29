Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a courtesy visit at the Bodhi Pavilion. The actor is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his upcoming action-adventure film, Varanasi.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Bodhi Pavilion in Hyderabad. The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared official photographs of their interaction on social media on Sunday morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anumula Revanth Reddy (@revanthofficial) The photographs show Mahesh Babu and Revanth Reddy standing together and holding a bouquet of red roses. The actor greeted the Chief Minister with the bouquet during the visit. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the official account posted the caption, "Cine actor Mahesh Babu garu met in Bodhi Pavilion with respect".

The meeting comes as Mahesh Babu prepares for his upcoming action-adventure film 'Varanasi', directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film has already drawn attention with its large scale and international shooting locations. Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra was unveiled on his birthday, giving fans a glimpse of his character in the action-adventure film. The makers had earlier shared Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini on her birthday in July. Her character was introduced through different looks, including a black corset-style outfit and a white crop top paired with cargo pants. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is said to feature multiple timelines and locations across different continents. (ANI)