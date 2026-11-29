The historic Amrut Rao Peshwa Haveli in Varanasi has been restored by INTACH as a cultural centre, currently housing the permanent exhibition 'Kashi: The Eternal City' to showcase the city's rich history, heritage, and spiritual traditions.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): The special exhibition 'Kashi: The Eternal City' was inaugurated at the historic Amrut Rao Peshwa Haveli in Varanasi as part of the Banaras Culture Biennial 2026. The haveli, restored by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), has been developed as a cultural centre, with the permanent exhibition showcasing Kashi's rich history, heritage and uninterrupted traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Singh Thakur, Chairperson of INTACH, said that the historic property was originally established by the Peshwas as an 'Anna Kshetra' to ensure that no pilgrim visiting Kashi returned hungry. "Today, the inauguration of Peshwa Haveli has been completed. And if we look at it closely, this is certainly Peshwa Haveli, but it was an Anna Kshetra built by the Peshwas. The idea was that no pilgrim visiting Kashi should leave this place hungry. They would regularly organise food distribution here," Thakur told ANI.

Explaining the restoration process, he said INTACH had carefully restored the heritage structure without altering its original character. "After that, it came to INTACH, and you have seen how technically and beautifully we have restored it. Without making any changes, we have restored it, and we have developed it as an INTACH cultural centre," he said.

The exhibition, titled 'Kashi: The Eternal City', presents the city's historical journey, development and cultural traditions. Thakur said the exhibition would remain permanent, with additional material being incorporated over time to offer residents and tourists an opportunity to explore different aspects of Kashi under one roof. He further highlighted the contribution of the Maratha Empire to the development of Kashi, particularly during the 17th and 18th centuries, and recalled its contribution to the city's ghats and other heritage structures. "In the 17th and 18th centuries, the Maratha Empire, and particularly several other people together, contributed significantly to the development of Kashi. You must have seen that they also did a lot of work at the ghats. The Maratha Empire has made a very significant contribution to our Kashi," he said.

Thakur also congratulated the INTACH team for its efforts in restoring the historic property. The inauguration also featured traditional Sanskrit prayers and chants dedicated to Goddess Annapurna and Lord Shiva, reflecting the spiritual significance of Kashi. (ANI)