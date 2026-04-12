Actor Isha Koppikar mourned legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose passing coincided with the 24th anniversary of their song 'Khallas'. Koppikar said the day felt 'heavier than ever'. Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away in Mumbai from multi-organ failure.

Actor Isha Koppikar has expressed deep grief following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday--the same day when their song 'Khallas' has clocked 24 years. Taking to her Instagram story, Isha shared a heartfelt message that read, "24 years of Khallas today... and today feels heavier than ever. Asha Bhosle ji's voice was never just music...it was feeling, it was life, it was something that stayed with you long after."

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The track 'Khallas', sung by Asha Bhosle, Sapna Awasthi, and Sudesh Bhosle, features Isha Koppikar. The song is a part of the 2002 film 'Company.'

End of an Era: Tributes Pour In

Tributes have been pouring in since the morning, with personalities from across the film industry, sports fraternity, and political circle honouring Asha Bhosle's celebrated music journey.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Cause of Death and Funeral Details

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at 4 pm at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.