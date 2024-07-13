Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

Isha Ambani's attire for the baraat had delicate zardozi hand embroidery all over, and she combined it with a multicolored shirt with naqshi and saadi gold work and Swarovski crystals.

Isha Ambani looked stunning in a pastel peach 'Rangkat' ghagra for her brother Anant Ambani's baraat procession today, ahead of his wedding to Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Anaita Shroff Adajania, a celebrity stylist, shared photos of Isha wearing a stunning costume designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Isha Ambani's ghagra

Isha's attire had delicate zardozi hand embroidery all over, and she combined it with a multicolored shirt with naqshi and saadi gold work and Swarovski crystals. She paired it with a statement diamond necklace, jhumkas, and maang-teeka. Isha kept her makeup simple with a soft base, kohl-lined eyes, lots of highlighter, natural lips, and a bindi.

Guests

Celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar and others attended the lavish wedding.

Post wedding events

Three ceremonies will take place following Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav', or the wedding celebration, on July 14. Another reception party will be hosted on July 15 in Mumbai.

