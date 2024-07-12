Anant, Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani wears peach silk ghagra handcrafted for over 40 days by Swadesh masters

Nita Ambani's ambition for the outfit celebrated the tremendous ability of Indian artisans while also sharing our country's cultural heritage with the globe.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant today in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding site was adorned with elaborate floral arrangements and peacock installations. For the special occasion, Nita Ambani wore an outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that took 40 days to make.

The outfit

Nita Ambani began the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant by attending the baraat procession in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Rangkat' ghagra. Nita Ambani's ambition for the outfit celebrated the tremendous ability of Indian artisans while also sharing our country's cultural heritage with the globe.

The peach silk ghagra has classic bronze, blushing pink, and pistachio green. The costume, worn with a jaali blouse created in Naqshi and Saadi gold, as well as silver Zardozi work that is magnificently finished with a sparkling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, exudes regal elegance.

The exquisite garment, which was handcrafted for over 40 days by SWADESH master artisans Vijay Kumar and Monika Maurya, is combined with a traditional 'Rangkat' dupatta in vibrant pastel tones.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding begins today, July 12 and the family is hosting the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. The clothing code is Indian traditional. Shubh Aashirwad will be celebrated by the Ambani family on July 13, with an Indian traditional dress code. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian stylish dress code. All of these events will be hosted in BKC.

