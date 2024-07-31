Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh admitted to whispering THIS in wife Deepika Padukone's ears to make her laugh. Check out what Ranveer remarked about the thing
During appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer shared that he whispers things to Deepika to make her smile for cameras. His words are meant to bring out her natural smile
In the same show, Deepika revealed that she often asks Ranveer what the paparazzi are saying while posing. Ranveer's playful remarks are designed to make her smile
In an interview with Miss Malini, Ranveer praised Deepika’s inner beauty and personality as the true source of her glow. He emphasized that her pride in him brings him immense joy
Throughout Deepika's pregnancy, Ranveer has been notably protective and supportive. His dedication to her well-being during this special time showcases his role as a loving husband
Reports suggest that Ranveer plans to take a paternity break to support Deepika and their upcoming baby. His decision reflects his commitment to balancing his career with family
Ranveer’s approach to fatherhood has been influenced by conversations with Ranbir Kapoor, who impressed him with his parenting style
Deepika Padukone is set to deliver her baby in September and are ready to embrace parenthood