Actor Varun Dhawan supports the CJP-led student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, urging a fair resolution. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC will hear a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the protest's alleged violence and damages.

Varun Dhawan Backs Student Protests

Amid the ongoing youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a note urging the authorities to address students' concerns. He said that students have every right to question the system when they feel it has failed them. "Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity," he wrote. "I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai Hind," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) amid the ongoing youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Delhi HC to Hear PIL Seeking NIA Probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. According to the petition, protests over the alleged paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, and culminated in the July 20 march. The plea seeks the transfer of all FIRs related to the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. The petition alleges that the protest turned violent, leading to stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House. (ANI)