Is Tiku Weds Sheru postponed due to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's legal case with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui?

While it seems like every day brings a new twist, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film Tiku Weds Sheru has been pushed back from its initially scheduled release date. The same has been done in light of the rupture between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has wowed audiences with his acting abilities, has recently been in the news for his purported court struggle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

"Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video staged a major press conference where they revealed a lot of episodes and films that were to premiere in 2023," according to a Bollywood Hungama article. Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was one among them. Despite the lack of a release date, Prime Video stated that the film would be released this year. However, given Nawaz's challenges, the streaming giant has opted to postpone the release and put it on hold for the time being."

The insider added that because Nawazuddin is mired in a legal struggle, releasing the film on the scheduled release date will result in negative publicity. "Before a film's release, whether theatrical or OTT, there are marketing," it explained. However, with Nawaz in the eye of the storm, the OTT platform views this as a barrier, and to prevent negative coverage that may harm the film, the decision was made to postpone its release."

Tiku Weds Sheru is a love drama directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut under the brand Manikarnika Films. The film's principal actors would be Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a transgender lady in his upcoming film, Haddi, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. In addition to Nawazuddin, the film will star Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Rajesh Kumar, and Shreedhar Dubey, among others.