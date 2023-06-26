Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details

    After becoming the surprise and sleeper hit of 2023, with audiences and fans giving rave reviews about the storyline and brilliant performances by the entire cast in The Kerala Story, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah is coming back with Sudipto Sen to make another new film on a hard-hitting subject.

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    After the phenomenal success of their film ‘The Kerala Story,' fans and cinema lovers wanted to know more updates on the hit duo of Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah and if this duo is making another hard-hitting film based on actual and real incidents. A few days back, there was a strong buzz in media mills that Sudipto Sen was getting signed by a major production company, although there had been no announcement or confirmation about it. But now it is officially out and confirmed that The Kerala Story fame hit duo of filmmaker Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah are coming together to make their next film, which has been titled 'Bastar.'

    Renowned Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh today took to his official Twitter handle to inform fans about it. He posted the news update creating excitement among fans. The film would be released on April 5 2024 in theatres. 

    The tweet read, "THE KERALA STORY TEAM REUNITES… ANNOUNCE ‘BASTAR’… After the #Blockbuster success of #TheKeralaStory, producer #VipulAmrutlalShah and director #SudiptoSen reunite for a new film, titled #Bastar… 5 April 2024 release… OFFICIAL POSTER…".

    He also shared the poster of Bastar, which looked intense and intriguing. The first-look poster indirectly hints at Bastar's plot and storyline, set against a political backdrop. The cast and crew details of the film have not yet got announced. The film’s tagline is 'Hidden truth that will take the nation by storm.'

    It will be interesting enough to witness if Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah sign Adah Sharma for Bastar. For the unversed, the trio of Sudipto Sen, Vipul Shah and Adah Sharma spearheaded The Kerala Story. Speaking of The Kerala Story, it is nothing less than ironic that, despite having a dream run at the box office, the film is reportedly finding it challenging to find any takers on the OTT platforms.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
