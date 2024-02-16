Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Pop singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner on September 5, last year. Jonas stated that the marriage was 'irretrievably broken.' As per reports, Sophie has found love again with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson; read on

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson made their first public appearance as a pair. The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and Pearson were originally linked in October of last year, when they were seen kissing in Paris. They recently made their first public appearance together.

    Sophie has found love again with nobleman Peregrine, sometimes known as Perry, five months after her divorce from Joe Jonas. The 29-year-old property entrepreneur is the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount of Cowdray, a county in Sussex. He comes from one of Britain's wealthiest families and is expected to inherit a fortune of USD 283 million, according to Mirror.co.uk.

    Also Read: Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Sophie and Perry posed for a photo during Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration on February 10 at Dixie Queen in London, England, which has now gone viral.

    Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon celebration pic.twitter.com/mjVDKvnTY5— best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) February 11, 2024

    Sophie Turner posted the first photo of Perry on her Instagram account last month. She had gone skiing with Perry and her buddies to an undisclosed destination. Sophie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on January 29th, highlighting her vacation and hinting at her rumoured connection with Perry.

    Also Read: 'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    “Jägerbomb anyone?” Sophie captioned her Instagram post. Sophie was photographed wearing a blue-checkered snowsuit and sitting on a ski lift with Peregrine Pearson. Her pals Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins were also sitting next to her.

    Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September of last year. The former couple has two kids, Willa and Delphine.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)? rkn

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)?

    Recent Stories

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan rkn

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    Bhai ek number Sarfaraz Khan's video call with brother Musheer after stellar debut vs England goes viral snt

    'Bhai ek number': Sarfaraz Khan's video call with brother Musheer after stellar debut vs England goes viral

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon