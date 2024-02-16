Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Thundu Twitter Review: "Thundu" is a Malayalam cop comedy film starring Biju Menon. It was written and directed by newcomer Riyas Shereef and premiered in theatres on February 16th.

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    "Thundu" is a Malayalam cop comedy film starring Biju Menon. It was written and directed by newcomer Riyas Shereef and premiered in theatres on February 16th. On January 25th, the creators of the Malayalam film "Thundu" debuted its trailer, which stars Biju Menon. The colourful clip features Biju Menon as a police officer attempting to climb through the ranks by passing an exam.

    However, in desperation, he resorts to utilising cheat papers (known as "Thundu" in Malayalam) to pass the exam. As the trailer unfolds, it playfully contrasts his situation with his school-aged son, who likewise uses dishonest methods to succeed in his examinations.




    About Thundu 
    Shine Tom Chacko has a crucial part in "Thundu" alongside Biju Menon. The cast also includes Unnimaya Prasad, Gokulan, Raffi, Shaju Sreedhar, Johny Antony, and Vineeth Thattil.

    Also Read: 'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    "Thundu" is a collaboration between Riyas and Kannappan. Gopi Sundar composed the film's musical composition, Jimshi Khalid shot the photography, and Nabu Usman did the editing. "Thundu" is a compelling movie experience produced by Ashiq Usman and cinematographer Khalid under the Ashiq Usman Productions umbrella.

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Biju Menon most recently appeared in the judicial thriller "Garudan." The talented actor is presently working on numerous films, including Vishnu Narayan's "Nadanna Sambhavam," Jis Joy's "Thalavan," and Vishnu Mohan's "Kadha Innuvare."

    Also Read: Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

    The release of "Thundu" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this comedic flick.

     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)? rkn

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)?

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check

    Poacher Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta RBA

    'Poacher' Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson stable in Hospital after health scare during Crystal Palace training osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson stable in Hospital after health scare during Crystal Palace training

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces tunnel construction at Hebbal junction to tackle congestion in B'luru

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes rkn

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore expected for Bengaluru Metro's 3rd phase expansion

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby osf

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon