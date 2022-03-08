Is Sonakshi Sinha's non-bailable warrant real or fake? Here's what actress has to say

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to a report that claimed a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a fraud case. In the report, Sonakshi was blamed for not attending an event she had allegedly taken Rs 37 lakh in advance.

The actress has finally responded to the report and called it a “fake news". Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram Stories to state the matter. “There have been rumours of a nonbailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me," Sonakshi said.'

Sonakshi also said that she was at home, and no warrants were issued against her. “I request all media houses, journalists, and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me," the actress added.

Talking about the case, a man named Pramod Sharma, an event organiser, allegedly filed a case against the actress. Sharma had organised and planned an event in which Sonakshi was invited as the Chief Guest. However, the actress failed to attend the event, following which Pramod Sharma asked for his Rs 37 lakhs back.

And it was alleged that Sonakshi’s manager has declined to pay Pramod Sharma's money. When Pramod did not get the money even after contacting Sonakshi Sinha several times, he filed a fraud complaint.