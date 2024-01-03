2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage

BTS singer RM is the only K-pop solo artist with his song chosen by NASA to be played in space on their 2024 journey. NASA is currently gearing up for their next moon mission to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Despite being on sabbatical, K-pop boyband BTS continues to set records. NASA has chosen three of their songs for their forthcoming lunar expedition. Some of the band's members, including RM, are absent from the music scene owing to required military service.

However, the 29-year-old South Korean rapper has made history yet again by including his solo tune Moonchild in NASA's The Moon Tunes Playlist.

Which BTS songs has NASA chosen?

In addition to Kim Nam-joon, a.k.a. RM's solo tune Moonchild, the space agency has chosen two BTS songs with a space theme. BTS' Mikrokosmos and 134340 will be in the Moon Tunes Playlist.

BTS's RM creates history

RM is the only K-pop solo artist to have had his song chosen by NASA to be played in space on their 2024 journey. This accomplishment cements RM's success in the music business. It also serves as an example of deviating from cultural standards.

Playlist of Moon Tunes

NASA is presently planning its next lunar trip to mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. They've created a customised playlist dubbed Moon Tunes for their future adventure.

Fans applaud BTS member RMxNASA

Fans hurried to social media to congratulate RM and BTS on their NASA partnership shortly as the news broke. One fan wrote, “a song from unpromoted mixtape really did that! i’m so proud of him.” Another fan said, “Mikrokosmos deserves it so much ! (All the songs deserve it. But Mikrokosmos is so precious to my heart ) I can't wait.”