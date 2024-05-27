Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say

Despite the hype around their supposed romance, neither Guru Randhawa nor Shehnaaz Gill has responded to the rumours. In an interview, he said, “I feel very good about it when people talk about my dating life.'

Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill have been in the spotlight for over a year due to speculations regarding their romance. Even at the Thank You For Coming pre-release event, Guru and Shehnaaz stood on the red carpet together, with the press mocking them about their obvious chemistry. Despite the excitement, neither Guru nor Shehnaaz commented on the rumours, and the chatter gradually died down.

In an exclusive chat with a popular news platform, he shared, “I feel very good about it when people talk about my dating life. Fans link me with beautiful girls all over the world, so it feels great, every boy wants that attention.”

In January of this year, they released their second song, Sunrise, which caused even more fan intrigue. Furthermore, their beautiful Instagram pictures frequently leave people wondering about their connection. While Guru declined to confirm or refute the speculations surrounding his purported connection with Shehnaaz, he did say, "I want people to keep talking about my love life for me. Even if I'm not dating anyone right now, due of this news, I could start dating shortly. If the reader of this interview is a woman, I am single. But if the reader is a male, I'm sold."

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, he clarified that he is now single. However, he swiftly clarified that he is open to falling in love. "I am someone who is always in love. Love is a great emotion. Everybody should fall in love. I believe that even if someone does not reciprocate your love, you should still feel for them. "After all, one-sided love is love," he had informed us.

Looking back on his adolescence, he disclosed that he had a particular someone during his school and college years. "I have had college crushes. Mere paas bhi aakhein hai, dil hai (laughter). Much like everyone else, I had a particular someone at college, and even at school, there was a girl whose eyes I couldn't stop looking at. In fact, my first date was on a bus on my way home from college," giggles Guru, who admits to having a major crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The musician recently made his acting debut in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, which co-starred Saiee Manjrekar.

