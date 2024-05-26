Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs diagnosed with health conditions

Entertainment
Salman Khan suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic illness that affects the trigeminal nerves in the face and causes jaw pain.
Hrithik Roshan was diagnosed with Subdural Hematoma and later underwent brain surgery to treat it.
Anushka Sharma has a bulging disc (a disorder in which a rubbery disc ruptures between the spinal bones).
Yami Gautam has keratosis pilaris (a skin ailment that causes reoccurring dry patches and tiny red bumps).
Ranbir Kapoor has a deviated nasal septum (sideways displacement of the septum).
Ileana D'Cruz suffers from body dysmorphia (a psychiatric condition characterized by intense focus on perceived flaws in appearance).
Varun Dhawan has Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition where the inner ear element of the balancing system is not functioning properly.
Amitabh Bachchan has Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic autoimmune illness that causes skeletal muscular weakness.