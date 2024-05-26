Entertainment

Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs diagnosed with health conditions

Image credits: Instagram

Salman Khan

Salman Khan suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic illness that affects the trigeminal nerves in the face and causes jaw pain.

Image credits: Instagram/SalmanKhan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was diagnosed with Subdural Hematoma and later underwent brain surgery to treat it.

Image credits: Social Media

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has a bulging disc (a disorder in which a rubbery disc ruptures between the spinal bones).

Image credits: Social Media

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam has keratosis pilaris (a skin ailment that causes reoccurring dry patches and tiny red bumps).

Image credits: instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a deviated nasal septum (sideways displacement of the septum).

Image credits: Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz suffers from body dysmorphia (a psychiatric condition characterized by intense focus on perceived flaws in appearance).

Image credits: our own

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition where the inner ear element of the balancing system is not functioning properly.

Image credits: Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic autoimmune illness that causes skeletal muscular weakness.

Image credits: Social Media
