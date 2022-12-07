Is Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a film - READ on to know more

While avid SRK fans who have missed him on screens for the past four years are waiting for his awaited come-back film Pathaan, this news might only pique the curiosity of global fans and audiences. According to ongoing rumors, it could be true that Shah Rukh Khan might come on board with the 'Kantara' filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty for a film.

Bollywood's biggest global superstar Shah Rukh Khan after taking a hiatus from films for the past four years now, is all set to make his smashing come back on screens as an actor. The actor would be entertaining audiences and fans with the highly-anticipated actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan. The star-studded and mega-budget actioner 'Pathaan' is directed by the noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

While ardent SRK fans across the globe have been waiting for his multi-layered and brilliant performances on the screens and also to witness his charismatic presence on screens within every frame of the film, an exciting piece of news for them is finally here. Post the unprecedented success of the pan-Indian hit film Kantara which broke box-office records, the noted filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty is in his best phase professionally. There have been rumors in the industry, that if all things fall into place perfectly, Shah Rukh Khan might collaborate with Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty for a pan-Indian film.

It is a known fact that the production house Hombale Films, is riding high on success, because of 2022's highest-grossing films like KGF 2 and Kantara. Rishab's 'Kantara' became a visual treat and masterpiece film which got the fans and audiences hooked to the screens with his compelling and gritty storyline alongside nuanced phenomenal performances of the actors. The film has broken all the box office records.

Recently, there've been reports on the internet about Hombale Films in talks with SRK for a film that could be directed by 'Chennai Express' fame Rohit Shetty. Rishab and Rakshit were rumored to be essaying cameo roles in the film.

Finally the rumors have been silenced now. A source close to the production house, in his quote to a leading entertainment portal. has clearly mentioned that this is not true.

The source also added that the next mega-budget actioner pan-Indian film from Hombale films is 'Salaar'. Salaar stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles. This film is going to be directed by Prashanth Neel. The production house is planning for another film in 2023.

On the work front, Shah Rukh fans can get totally excited, as the global superstar's much-awaited actioner film is Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his pipeline.