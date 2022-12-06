DCEU's superhero film 'The Flash' new release date revealed, fans slam the makers - READ on to know

While ardent DCU fans hated Ezra Miller from the moment his controversy came out, another new development related to the release of the infamous film 'The Flash' has come out. Reports state that 'The Flash' release date got preponed by a week. The film will now hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

Nowadays, when ardent fans lash out at the makers on social media, it is not a new trend. While DCEU has given us many lovable superheroes like Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Black Adam, and so on, 2022 has indeed been a controversial year for DCEU. First, a few months back, fans slammed Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav for scrapping the much-awaited 'Bat Woman' movie.

Later on, when the word got official, that the Ezra Miller starrer American superhero movie, 'The Flash,' would still be releasing in theatres, even after Ezra Miller's assault controversy and allegations, this made many fans angry. It resulted in the makers receiving flak and ire from all the viewers, fans, and global audiences.

Now, according to a report by a leading global entertainment portal, it is true that Warner Bros have recently made a few changes and adjustments in their film release slates. They have moved up the release date of the highly-anticipated DCEU superhero film, 'The Flash' by a week. The film would release in theatres globally on June 16, 2023.

The DC Comics film, which has faced trolling and lashing regarding its potential release due to controversies surrounding the lead star Ezra Miller, will follow after 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' releases on March 17, 2023.

This news was posted by The Flash Film News on their official Twitter handle on December 6, 2022. Their caption read, "BREAKING: The Flash moves up a week and is set to release on June 16, 2023!."

As soon as this news got out, fans immediately started sharing their reactions on the same. Many of them were not thrilled about hearing this news. "That Flash is taking too long," said a fan. "This is like getting a teddy bear after your house burned down," shared another fan. "I’ve been waiting on this movie since 2014 and I’m so glad I finally get to see it," a fan added. "Still no trailer at this rate of movie releases on June'23 Flash might want to move to May or August lol," a fan said.

