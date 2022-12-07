Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - READ on to know

The global bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who has a massive fan following across the globe surprised the audiences by brazenly accepting that he likes awards. He also spoke about trying to make fans and people happy for more than three decades now.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the B-town industry's biggest names with a global fandom. The 'Baadshah of Bollywood' has given some path-beaking performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr, Dilwale, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Fan, Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Swades, Baadshah, Pardes, Main Hoon Na, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dear Zindagi, and so on.

The 'Raees' actor recently surprised everyone by making a stary appearance at the coveted Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He received an honorary award to 'recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry'.

A more surprising fact here is that the 'King of Romance' admitted his liking to win awards. In a recent conversational interview with TV presenter Raya Abirached, SRK opened up on how much does he, 'shamelessly and brazenly' like awards. He also opened up about liking this entire idea since it is not a specific job that he has done. He also admitted to trying to make people happy in the last thirty-two years of his career as an actor.

He also emphasized that sometimes he is successful in that endeavor, and sometimes, he is not, and even this feeling is nice for him. He shared that something like being recognised for the work is not an individual thing, but is for the entire film industry in India.

He also quipped, "I am very fortunate and lucky that I get chosen in places to be the face of the Indian film industry. I am happy that I can go and tell the stories of Indian films and how we make cinema to the rest of the work and bring it forth. Hopefully, people will see them more around, whether I am in those films or not."

On the work front, Shah Rukh fans can get totally excited, as the global superstar's much-awaited actioner film is Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his pipeline.

