Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - READ on to know

    The global bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who has a massive fan following across the globe surprised the audiences by brazenly accepting that he likes awards. He also spoke about trying to make fans and people happy for more than three decades now.

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - Read on to know vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is one of the B-town industry's biggest names with a global fandom. The 'Baadshah of Bollywood' has given some path-beaking performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr, Dilwale, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Fan, Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Swades, Baadshah, Pardes, Main Hoon Na, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dear Zindagi, and so on. 

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' gains the top spot in most-liked Hindi TV Reality Shows of the week

    The 'Raees' actor recently surprised everyone by making a stary appearance at the coveted Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He received an honorary award to 'recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry'.

    A more surprising fact here is that the 'King of Romance' admitted his liking to win awards. In a recent conversational interview with TV presenter Raya Abirached, SRK opened up on how much does he, 'shamelessly and brazenly' like awards. He also opened up about liking this entire idea since it is not a specific job that he has done. He also admitted to trying to make people happy in the last thirty-two years of his career as an actor. 

    He also emphasized that sometimes he is successful in that endeavor, and sometimes, he is not, and even this feeling is nice for him. He shared that something like being recognised for the work is not an individual thing, but is for the entire film industry in India. 

    He also quipped, "I am very fortunate and lucky that I get chosen in places to be the face of the Indian film industry. I am happy that I can go and tell the stories of Indian films and how we make cinema to the rest of the work and bring it forth. Hopefully, people will see them more around, whether I am in those films or not."

    ALSO READ: Dancing Diva Nora Fatehi spills beans on her favorite team in FIFA World Cup 2022

    On the work front, Shah Rukh fans can get totally excited, as the global superstar's much-awaited actioner film is Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his pipeline.
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...." RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...."

    27th IFFK Mammootty Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere RBA

    27th IFFK: Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport

    Belagavi border row: Maharashtra suspends bus services to Karnataka; here's why AJR

    Belagavi border row: Maharashtra suspends bus services to Karnataka; here's why

    YouTube rolls out Twitch like YouTube Emotes feature Know details gcw

    YouTube rolls out Twitch-like 'YouTube Emotes' feature; Know details

    RBI hikes Repo rate by 35 bps to 6 25 per cent fifth increase this year gcw

    RBI hikes Repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8%

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon