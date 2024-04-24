Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

    Rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating have been making news for quite some time. The former was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    It appears like rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are on vacation together. Recently, the Custody actor turned to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting in a vehicle, enjoying the sunset. He wore a white tee and jeans, looking great in his casual clothing.

    Interestingly, this happened just a day after Sobhita Dhulipala posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her enjoying the quiet nature refuge. One of the photos Sobhita provided was a vehicle and the sunset.  However, the two entertainers took to their respective Instagram pages to share their solo pictures.

    However, a few sharp admirers saw similarities in both photos and concluded that they are actually on vacation together. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had already made news for their suspected romantic connection.  

    “These both are showing there relationship by posting photos (from) same location but not together,” one of the users wrote. “Are you there with Sobhita?” asked another.

     Rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance have been making news for quite some time. It all began last year, when Pinkvilla claimed that the two were observed in Chay's new house and were at ease in each other's presence.

    Later, in an exclusive interview with News18, Sobhita stated, without naming anyone, that she is unconcerned about the attention focused on her personal life. However, she swiftly noted that such things tend to divert attention away from her work.

    Naga Chaitanya was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however the two stars announced their split in October 2021, four years after their marriage. Back then, the pair issued a joint statement that said, "To all of our supporters. After considerable research and thinking, Chay and I have chosen to separate as husband and wife and follow our own lives. We are lucky to have had a friendship for over a decade that was the foundation of our relationship and, we think, will always have a particular tie between us. We ask our supporters, well-wishers, and the media to support us at this painful time and allow us the privacy we require to move on. Thank you for your support."

    Previously, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were seen vacationing in London. While they have been in public several times, the two performers have never discussed their relationship.

    Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting his forthcoming film, 'Thandel', starring Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in the Dev Patel-directed film 'Monkey Man'. While the film was released overseas, it is yet to be released in India owing to censorship concerns.

     

