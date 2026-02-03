Kantara fame Rishab Shetty is reportedly gearing up to revive Randamoozham, the iconic adaptation of M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s novel, taking charge as both director and lead actor in the ambitious project.

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty is reportedly gearing up to revive Randamoozham, the celebrated novel by legendary Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. According to reports, the actor-filmmaker will not only direct the ambitious project but also portray the lead character, marking a major cinematic development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vasudevan Nair’s Family Confirms Early Talks

Putting speculations to rest, M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s family has confirmed that initial discussions regarding the film have already taken place. It is believed that the late writer himself initiated the idea nearly a year and a half ago and had detailed conversations with Rishab Shetty. Following Vasudevan Nair’s demise, his daughter Ashwathy has taken the responsibility of moving the project forward. Recently, she told Asianet News that the work on Randamoozham is progressing on a “global scale,” hinting at the film’s expansive vision.

A Project Once Delayed, Now Reignited

Earlier, filmmaker Sreekumar Menon had planned to adapt Randamoozham for the big screen, but the project faced delays and could not take off as intended. With Rishab Shetty now reportedly attached, hopes are high that the long-awaited adaptation will finally materialise, bringing renewed energy and creative clarity to the project.

Bhima’s Story at the Core

Randamoozham is a unique retelling of the Mahabharata, narrated from the perspective of Bhima. The novel delves deep into his worldview, struggles, and emotional journey, making it a powerful reinterpretation of the epic. If realised, the film promises to offer audiences a fresh and intense mythological experience.