    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    A viral tweet claimed that Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies Pushpa 2 and Varisu might be "permanently banned" in Karnataka. Is this because of Kantara's actor Rishab Shetty's comment? 

    Rashmika Mandanna has recently been making news for all the wrong reasons. Thanks to recent comments she made during the promotional interviews for the Vikas Bahl-directed film, the actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, appears to be in serious difficulty.

    According to a story published on BollywoodLife.com, Rashmika may face a ban from the Kannada cinema business for being "ungrateful" to the production company owned by actor-producer Rakshit Shetty, who gave the actress her debut role. During a recent media session, the actress spoke extensively about her path to becoming an actor.

    Rashmika avoided mentioning the name of the production company Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her ex-fiance when discussing how she never intended to be an actor and how she received her big break with Kirik Party and became an instant success. This infuriated several people on the internet. For those who were unaware, Rashmika and Rakshit were dating. Even though they were engaged, the couple broke it off for reasons only they can understand.

    Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame, who is good friends with Rakshit and oversaw Kirik Party, recently rejected a query about collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna. Rishab was asked to choose an actor among Rashmika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi to work in his project during an interview with Gulte.com. Without naming anyone, Rishab said, “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much.”

    According to recent rumours, Rashmika has angered Kannada theatre owners, organisations, and the film industry. They may even be considering taking legal action against her by forcibly removing her future movies Pushpa 2 and Varisu, from theatres in Karnataka. A similar message that went viral on social media has split internet users. However, we are unable to verify the tweet's legitimacy.

    “News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika’s films permanently from #Karnataka. Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams," the viral tweet from a handle, which goes by the name Daily Culture, read.

    Rashmika is now hard at work filming Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun. Along with Thalapathy Vijay, she also has Varisu.
     

