Rumours of a new celebrity romance are taking over social media as actress Pooja Hegde is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra. Their frequent outings and online interactions have sparked major buzz among fans.

Rumours are flying thick and fast in both Bollywood and the South film industry, and this time the spotlight is on actress Pooja Hegde. The actress, lovingly called Tollywood’s ‘Buttabomma’ by fans, is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra. While neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, social media is buzzing with speculation after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who Is Rohan Mehra?

For those wondering who Rohan Mehra is, he comes from a well-known Bollywood family. He is the son of late veteran actor Vinod Mehra, who was a popular star in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. After Vinod Mehra’s untimely demise, Rohan was raised by his mother, Kiran Mehra and grandparents in Mombasa, Kenya. He later studied in London before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

Rohan’s sister, Soniya Mehra, had also entered Bollywood with the 2007 film Victoria No. 203.

From Assistant Director to Actor

Unlike many star kids, Rohan did not begin his journey directly as a lead actor. He first worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He made his acting debut in 2018 with Baazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan. Over time, he appeared in projects like 420 IPC and the web series Kaala, gradually building a reputation as a promising performer.

Rohan Mehra and Tara Sutaria’s Past Relationship

Before his name got linked with Pooja Hegde, Rohan was reportedly dating actress Tara Sutaria. Reports suggested that the two were in a relationship even before Tara entered Bollywood. However, their alleged breakup later became a talking point among fans and entertainment circles.

What’s Brewing Between Pooja and Rohan?

Now, all eyes are on Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra. The duo has reportedly been spending time together and often interacts on social media through birthday wishes and heart emojis, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Though the actors have remained silent about their relationship status, fans are already curious to know whether this is the beginning of a new celebrity romance or just another rumour from B-Town’s gossip mill.

For now, the mystery continues, and only time will tell whether this rumoured love story turns into something official.