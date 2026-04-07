Varun Dhawan shared a romantic photo with Pooja Hegde from their upcoming movie, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Directed by David Dhawan, the film's release has been rescheduled to June 12 to avoid clashes and support industry solidarity.

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde share glimpse from upcoming film

Fresh off Border 2 success, Varun Dhawan is now busy working on his upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Pooja Hegde from the film. "Ishq sirf ek baar hota hain!!! #haijawaanitohishqhonahai," he captioned the post. With the serene azure waters behind them, Varun and Pooja struck a romantic pose for the picture.

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'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' release postponed

The film will hit the theatres on June 12. 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' was previously scheduled to release on June 5, and was originally slated for April 10, before being rescheduled earlier this year.

Makers cite industry solidarity for the shift

The makers confirmed the latest change through an official statement shared on Instagram. In the statement, the team clarified that the decision was made after reviewing recent developments and the broader industry situation. "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release," the statement read.

The producers further emphasised the importance of cooperation within the film industry."We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later," the note read.

About the film

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy. Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in a key role in the film, (ANI)