Payal Rohatgi’s cryptic note on “betrayal” has stirred speculation about her marriage with Sangram Singh. The post comes amid affair rumours linking him to actress Nikita Rawal.

In a dramatic twist that has set social media buzzing, actress and reality TV star Payal Rohatgi has brought out a cryptic message disclosing betrayal that coincidentally hints at the fact that her husband, wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh, was being linked to actress Nikita Rawal. Sangram and Nikita have not yet issued any statements to the public about what is assumed to be 'trouble' in the duet's marriage, yet, as per the post made by Payal, public speculations intensified.

Is Payal Rohatgi Hinting at Sangram Singh’s Alleged Affair

On Monday, Payal Rohatgi went on her Instagram stories to write a line that shocked her fans. It talks of "the deepest pain coming not from enemies but from those closest to you" without naming anyone. It has been understood that her reference was most likely toward Sangram with the current gossip about his apparent closeness to Nikita Rawal.

Payal, always loud with her issues, didn't go into any further details, though, and quick-witted followers made the connections: Soon enough, those screenshots went viral, direly asking the status of the couple.

Rumors Around Sangram and Nikita

This is said to have happened because of a revelation lately that Sangram Singh was spending a bit of quality time with heroine Nikita Rawal. She has strolled into the limelight more often than once for her glamorous persona, being part of movies like Garam Massage and Mr Hot Mr Kool. Sources were out claiming the two were spotting together now and then within the confines of private parties.

The claims are all raw, yet these whispers of an affair are enough to ignite the attention and criticism across the online world. The fans of Payal and Sangram, who got married in 2022 after a long courtship, expressed disheartenment and hoped such gossip is nothing more than a baseless rumor.

Fans Reaction

The mixed reaction on social media is an outpouring of sympathy and shock. Most users rallied publicly behind Payal, praising her for her courage to express her emotions. Hence, the comments such as "Stay strong, Payal" and "We hope this isn't true" flocked to her posts. To some, though, the exhortation remained that she shouldn't jump into conclusions without any enlightenment since rumors in this particular industry sometimes just blow in the air.

At the same time, netizens asked why a silence has taken over Sangram since, as they say, a no-nonsense statement would end the talk.

Navigating the Couple's Journey

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been the most-prized couple in entertainment worlds for a long time. Years of relationship, and they got married with a love story that bloomed due to reality shows. Their social media pages have been often abundant with motivational stuff along with supportive messages about each other. This makes it all the more surprising given the current controversy.

At present, there is no response from either Sangram Singh or Nikita Rawal regarding the infidelity allegations. Meanwhile, Payal has also not done any clarification of her cryptic note. Whether it is a rather personal moment or a direct counter to the ongoing speculation remains to be seen.