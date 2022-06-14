Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2?

Todd Phillips just revealed the title for the Joker sequel, and now rumours are circulating that movie will feature Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel was just announced, and it has been revealed that director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver are working on a story for it. Phillips has revealed the title of the sequel as Joker: Folie à deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker 2 will be a musical and will feature Harley Quinn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in discussions to play Harley Quinn in the musical. This will be the singer's first appearance as a superhero if an agreement is reached. Margot Robbie has already played Quinn in several DCEU films, including Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, as well as a solo feature. Last year, Robbie portrayed the character in James Gunn's film The Suicide Squad.

Also Read: Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

Regarding Phoenix's return as the Joker, according to the source, Warner Bros. has yet to agree with the actor who played the problematic DC villain in the 2019 film Joker. Not only was the picture a huge economic success, but it also received critical praise. Joker had 11 Oscar nominations, including best film, Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor and Hildur Guonadottir won the best score.

Also Read: Video: Why was Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants? What is the mystery?

Todd Phillips released the film's title last week, along with a copy of the screenplay and a picture of Phoenix reading it. Given the singer's previous cinematic appearances in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci and their popularity, Lady Gaga's casting might make this film another Oscar contender.