    Is Kim Kardashian indirectly mocking Kourtney via her new partnership with nutrition company?

    Fans believe globally acclaimed reality TV star Kim Kardashian's recent partnership with a nutrition company is a subtle dig at her health-conscious sister, Kourtney Kardashian and have reacted to the same on social media with mixed responses.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian and the wellness brand Alani Nu officially have announced their collaboration called Alani by Kim K. This collaboration was accompanied by a photo shoot. The photoshoot cashed in on the current rage of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and got inspired by workout Barbies. The reality-star-turned-billionaire mogul, aged 42, can be seen sporting blond hair, a white one-piece swimsuit, and matching heels. While sipping on a limited-edition strawberry lemonade-flavoured energy drink called "Kimade," she gives several stunning poses in a gym. What's interesting now is that some fans think this is a subtle and indirect dig at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who also has a line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme.

    Fans Reacting to Kim Kardashian and Alani Nu's Collaboration:

    An Instagram user commented, "[Cue] Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe," beneath Kim's post about the partnership. This remark prompted another user to reply, "I came here to find this comment." Several fans also agreed with comments like "Definitely" and "LOL SO TRUE." One netizen even joked, "She just Pooshed her out of the way," referring to Kourtney's lifestyle blog, Poosh, and her line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme, launched in November 2022.

    Recent events indicate that the complicated and roller-coaster relationship between the sisters continues. The ongoing tension between the sisters, who are only 18 months apart, adds value to Kim's decision to collaborate with another wellness brand. On the current season of their show, The Kardashians, which got shot and filmed last year, Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding designer, Dolce & Gabbana, and the '90s aesthetic of her May 2022 nuptials. Kourtney also felt her thunder got stolen when Kim partnered with the fashion house for a '90s-inspired collection' just four months later. Kim confessed and also publically acknowledged the painfully frustrating feud with Kourtney and the ups and downs their relationship has experienced since filming concluded in an appearance on The Today Show in May earlier this year.

