Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses ex-husband Shekhar Kapur of 'infidelity'; Know details

    Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently spoke about her broken marriage with Mr India filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and charged the filmmaker of infidelity with her during their marriage. She has given insights on the same and said how their marriage was troubled.

    Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses ex-husband Shekhar Kapur of 'infidelity'; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa fame bollywood actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur recently made headlines as the actor-singer spoke about her disturbed and uneasy marriage with the filmmaker. They divorced in 2007 after a long 12 years of marriage. She also broke the silence about their marriage going for a toss and their divorce by accusing Shekhar of cheating during their marriage. In a recent interview, Suchitra opened up about her complicated relationship with Shekhar and the problems that they both faced during their union alongside the fact that she was gullible enough to leave her career as an actor for him.

    ALSO READ: 'Jawan' Prevue trending on social media; Film industry and fans alike cannot contain excitement

    In a recent interview with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress revealed that the Masoom director did not want her to act. She said, "My husband was clear. He does not want his wife to act. I was too naive to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it was not a big deal for me. I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought anything like this could halt my life, though it did."

    Opening up on her ex-husband Shekhar being unfaithful and accusing him of cheating on her during their marriage, Suchitra said that the filmmaker was unfaithful during their marriage. Accusing him of infidelity, the actress added, "I do not think marriages break because of infidelity. They break up because of disrespect."

    For the unversed, Suchitra married Shekhar Kapur when the actress was 22 years old, in 1999. They divorced in 2007. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur. In the same interview, Suchitra revealed that her parents, especially her mother were against their marriage. The actress's parents did not like that Shekhar was 30 years older than Suchitra and divorced.

    ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details vma

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details

    Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July! ADC

    Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed' ADC

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed'

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS ADC

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat snt

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat

    Recent Stories

    Delhi on high alert as river Yamuna flows above danger level, flood threat looms AJR

    Delhi on high alert as river Yamuna flows above danger level, flood threat looms

    Kerala news LIVE 11 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rain update: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kuttanad Taluk today

    Petrol and Diesel Prices July 11: Check fuel prices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Prices July 11: Check fuel prices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details vma

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance ADC

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon