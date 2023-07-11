Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses ex-husband Shekhar Kapur of 'infidelity'; Know details

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently spoke about her broken marriage with Mr India filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and charged the filmmaker of infidelity with her during their marriage. She has given insights on the same and said how their marriage was troubled.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa fame bollywood actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur recently made headlines as the actor-singer spoke about her disturbed and uneasy marriage with the filmmaker. They divorced in 2007 after a long 12 years of marriage. She also broke the silence about their marriage going for a toss and their divorce by accusing Shekhar of cheating during their marriage. In a recent interview, Suchitra opened up about her complicated relationship with Shekhar and the problems that they both faced during their union alongside the fact that she was gullible enough to leave her career as an actor for him.

In a recent interview with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress revealed that the Masoom director did not want her to act. She said, "My husband was clear. He does not want his wife to act. I was too naive to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it was not a big deal for me. I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought anything like this could halt my life, though it did."

Opening up on her ex-husband Shekhar being unfaithful and accusing him of cheating on her during their marriage, Suchitra said that the filmmaker was unfaithful during their marriage. Accusing him of infidelity, the actress added, "I do not think marriages break because of infidelity. They break up because of disrespect."

For the unversed, Suchitra married Shekhar Kapur when the actress was 22 years old, in 1999. They divorced in 2007. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur. In the same interview, Suchitra revealed that her parents, especially her mother were against their marriage. The actress's parents did not like that Shekhar was 30 years older than Suchitra and divorced.

