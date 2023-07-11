Kusha Kapila pens cryptic note after being attacked for divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila, who was recently in the headlines since officially announcing her separation from ex-husband ZorawKuar Ahluwalia, was also papped by the photogs while partying with Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor. She has finally decided to react after being trolled for parting ways with Zorawar Ahluwalia by writing a long cryptic note on her Instagram STORY.

Kusha Kapila is one of the most loved social media influencers and acclaimed content creators in town. Safe to say, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Kusha, who is also an actress now, is often seen entertaining fans through her hilarious and relatable content. Recently, she hit the headlines after she revealed details about her separation from her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The duo ended their marriage of six years, making all her fans and followers go into an unexplainable shock with this announcement. Following a joint official statement on their separation, Kusha brutally got attacked and trolled by trolls and her character got questioned by social media users in comments. Days after getting trolled, Kusha finally decided to react to these attacks.

An old interview of Kusha's with Karan Johar surfaced online and went viral. Herein, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress got allegedly bashed for agreeing to KJo's bold statement of "Sexual infidelity is not infidelity". It has also led to a lot of undesirable trolling. Kusha finally decided to break her silence and mum on the same. She took to her Instagram story and shut down trolls in style. She wrote that the 'topic is officially over for her'.

Her note read, "This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone. Nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team, so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words. Sanitised comment sections, and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it. But that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this. But I promise that I am sanitizing my feed slowly but steadily. Over."

