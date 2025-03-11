Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage

Read Full Article

The announcement of late actress Sridevi's critically acclaimed film 'Mom' sequel is trending on the internet. Famous producer Boney Kapoor revealed his plans to cast Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. This revelation sparked outrage among netizens, bringing the topic of nepotism to trend again.

Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel:

During the silver jubilee celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, Boney Kapoor revealed his plans to create a sequel to his late wife Sridevi's "Mom" with his daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. He expressed his pride in both his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, and their efforts to follow in their mother's footsteps in the careers that they chose.

The decision of casting Khushi Kapoor in the lead of the sequel of 'Mom' didn't go well with the fans of Sridevi and Bollywood lovers. Social media platforms were flooded with comments expressing their disappointment with the casting choice. Netizens are calling Khushi the ''worst actor' post her recent OTT debut, Naadaniyan, with Ibrahim Ali Khan. A few of the fans already predicted the film's status as 'Disaster' even before the filming, urging Boney Kapoor to reconsider his decision and cast Janhvi Kapoor instead of Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi's legacy concerns:

Sridevi's performance in the original "Mom" was widely praised and critically acclaimed. The film remains a significant part of her legacy as an actress. Fans are worried about the legacy of Sridevi after Khushi Kapoor stars in her sequel. The pressure on Khushi Kapoor to live up to her mother's legacy is immense, and fans already decided that she can't do it. Many fans also suggested she change her career from acting. Many believe that the sequel might not do justice to Sridevi's iconic role.

Khushi Kapoor's Acting Career:

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" in 2023. This film launched a bunch of star kids and got enough hate as a nepo film. She has also appeared in films like "Loveyapa" and "Nadaaniyan," receiving negative reviews for her performances in both films.

