Is Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story an indirect snarky post about Adipurush? Know details.

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress known for her hot takes is back to voice her opinions on the Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced new T-series film, Adipurush. She has posted very cryptic Instagram stories with pictures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, and added Dev Anand’s film Hare Krishna Hare Raam’s song, ‘Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo’. Her posts have put social media users into a debate if her stories take a dig at the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film, Adipurush, which is based on Ramayana.

The Indian epic-based film however has created a box office history on its opening day by gathering Rs 140 crore, in spite of all the controversies surrounding it, from as early as its trailer release. Prabhas will be playing the character Raghav, based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will be there as Lankesh, based on Ravana. Other than them, we will see Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush has been receiving criticism from different sections of society for distorting facts. Recently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the film saying, “The dialogue writer of 'Adipurush' @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologize to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman.” She added, “It hurts every Indian's sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable.”

T-series production Adipurush hit the theatres on Friday, June 17, 2023.

